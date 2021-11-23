Your Photos
Maverick Food Pantry to distribute free holiday meal boxes to students today

MSU, Mankato’s Maverick Food Pantry is distributing 125 free holiday meal boxes to MSU Mankato...
MSU, Mankato’s Maverick Food Pantry is distributing 125 free holiday meal boxes to MSU Mankato students in need of food assistance during the Thanksgiving break.(KEYC News Now)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Maverick Food Pantry is partnering with the Wooden Spoon Bakery and Bistro to provide 125 free holiday meal boxes and will be distributing them to MSU Mankato students in need of food assistance during the Thanksgiving break.

Minnesota State Mankato President Edward Inch will also be on hand to distribute the meal boxes from 12-12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Maverick Food Pantry, located on campus in Room 142, Carkoski Commons.

Meal boxes will be handed out from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Each meal box will provide two people with chicken, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, stuffing, rolls and pie.

The Minnesota State University, Mankato Foundation, MavCares program and private donors are providing funding for the meal boxes.

The Maverick Food Pantry is working to raise additional funds to help students in need of food assistance during the semester break in December and January.

