Mavericks claim top spot in latest USCHO poll; 5 Minnesota schools in top 20

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota’s college hockey teams are well-represented in this week’s national polls.

Rising to the top spot for the first time since week three is the Minnesota State men’s hockey team.

The 11-3 Mavericks demonstrated excellence over the weekend with 9-0 and 5-0 wins over St. Thomas.

Both shutouts earned Dryden McKay CCHA Goaltender of the Week, extending the league career-shutouts record to 29, while sophomore Jake Livingstone garnered Defenseman of the Week after posting five points over the course of the series.

Minnesota Duluth comes in second following a series split with number-six North Dakota.

MSU and UMD will cross paths for a home-and-home series at the end of December.

St. Cloud State, Minnesota and Bemidji State are also ranked in the top-20 at 5, 11 and 20, respectively.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.