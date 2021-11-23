Minnesota announces expansion for monoclonial antibody treatment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota announced it will expand monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health is expanding hours and capacity at its St. Paul Clinic and has requested assistance from FEMA.

The state is partnering with M Health Fairview to increase capacity by 50% for treatments in the Twin Cities.

At Fairview’s Columbia Heights clinic, 300 appointments will be added initially then another 140 appointments per week for the monoclonal antibody treatment.

To receive this treatment, people who have tested positive for COVID-19 should contact their health care provider or visit the Minnesota Resource Allocation Platform (MNRAP) to request an appointment.

The newly opened site is not a walk-in clinic.

