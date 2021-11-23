Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota announces expansion for monoclonial antibody treatment

Minnesota announced it will expand monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19.
Minnesota announced it will expand monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19.(CBS)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota announced it will expand monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health is expanding hours and capacity at its St. Paul Clinic and has requested assistance from FEMA.

The state is partnering with M Health Fairview to increase capacity by 50% for treatments in the Twin Cities.

At Fairview’s Columbia Heights clinic, 300 appointments will be added initially then another 140 appointments per week for the monoclonal antibody treatment.

To receive this treatment, people who have tested positive for COVID-19 should contact their health care provider or visit the Minnesota Resource Allocation Platform (MNRAP) to request an appointment.

The newly opened site is not a walk-in clinic.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Dodge Center Standoff
UPDATE: One in custody after hours long standoff
A teen requires air transport after being ejected from her vehicle in a rollover crash in rural...
Blue Earth teen requires airlift after rollover crash
North Mankato Fire Department responds to fire at Hoover Elementary School playground
North Mankato Fire Department responds to fire at Hoover Elementary School playground
Law enforcement says Tyler Hansen, 27, rolled his vehicle multiple times in Winthrop, on...
Man airlifted after Sibley County rollover crash

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
The discovery of Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive beetle, in Nicollet and Redwood Counties for...
Emerald Ash Borer Discovered for first time in Nicollet, Redwood Counties
MSU, Mankato’s Maverick Food Pantry is distributing 125 free holiday meal boxes to MSU Mankato...
Maverick Food Pantry to distribute free holiday meal boxes to students today
Trivia Tuesday
Trivia Tuesday