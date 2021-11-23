Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

North Mankato looking for volunteers for Hometown Holiday Lights

Hometown Holiday Lights competition offers cash for top prize
holiday lights
holiday lights(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Hometown Holiday Lights competition was started last year in hopes of getting the North Mankato area in the holiday spirit.

North Mankato area residents are encouraged to register their houses online for the competition. There will be cash prizes for the top spots.

“Getting people into the holiday spirit,” said Hallie Uhrich, assistant director at the North Mankato Taylor Library. “I think it is a really good way to promote family-friendly activities that gets the whole family involved and is safe for everybody.”

The deadline for sign-ups is 12 p.m. on Nov. 29. Maps of the participating houses and cookies will be available at the North Mankato Taylor Library on Dec. 6.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Mankato Fire Department responds to fire at Hoover Elementary School playground
North Mankato Fire Department responds to fire at Hoover Elementary School playground
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
A teen requires air transport after being ejected from her vehicle in a rollover crash in rural...
Blue Earth teen requires airlift after rollover crash
The Mankato West football team marches onto the Class AAAAA state championship.
Mankato West marches past Rogers in state semifinals
Dodge Center Standoff
UPDATE: One in custody after hours long standoff

Latest News

The Mankato Salvation Army hosted a Kettle Kickoff Monday, attended by the mayors of Mankato...
Mankato Salvation Army launches Red Kettle Campaign
Mankato Salvation Army launches Red Kettle Campaign
Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride
Fundraiser started for Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride
Fundraiser started for Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride