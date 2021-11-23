North Mankato looking for volunteers for Hometown Holiday Lights

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Hometown Holiday Lights competition was started last year in hopes of getting the North Mankato area in the holiday spirit.

North Mankato area residents are encouraged to register their houses online for the competition. There will be cash prizes for the top spots.

“Getting people into the holiday spirit,” said Hallie Uhrich, assistant director at the North Mankato Taylor Library. “I think it is a really good way to promote family-friendly activities that gets the whole family involved and is safe for everybody.”

The deadline for sign-ups is 12 p.m. on Nov. 29. Maps of the participating houses and cookies will be available at the North Mankato Taylor Library on Dec. 6.

