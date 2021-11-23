Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

3 people die in cave flooding during excursion in Panama

Three dead during an excursion after a cave flooded in eastern Panama.
Three dead during an excursion after a cave flooded in eastern Panama.(TVN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The National Civil Protection System of Panama recovered the body of a tour guide Monday after a cave was flooded in eastern Panama.

The tour guide had been missing since Sunday.

Two other people died in the tragedy while participating in an excursion at the site.

The agency reported the incident surprised a group of 16 hikers, including 11 Panamanians, a Canadian and four Venezuelans.

Thirteen of them were quickly rescued.

After confirming the death of the tour guide, the agency lamented the tragedy and recalled the danger that visiting these areas represents during the rainy season.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Mankato Fire Department responds to fire at Hoover Elementary School playground
North Mankato Fire Department responds to fire at Hoover Elementary School playground
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
A teen requires air transport after being ejected from her vehicle in a rollover crash in rural...
Blue Earth teen requires airlift after rollover crash
The Mankato West football team marches onto the Class AAAAA state championship.
Mankato West marches past Rogers in state semifinals
Dodge Center Standoff
UPDATE: One in custody after hours long standoff

Latest News

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal...
Alex Jones, Roger Stone subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
Christmas parade massacre suspect facing multiple counts of homicide.
Christmas parade massacre suspect facing multiple counts of homicide
The Fairmont Opera House is pictured Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont Opera House celebrates 120 years
The U.S. Navy has been called in to assist with the supply chain back log in Port Hueneme in...
Navy assists with supply chain backlog in California