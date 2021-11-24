Arlington police respond to school threat

ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Police in Arlington are investigating a school threat that sent the school into a soft lockdown Tuesday.

Authorities said they were notified of a threatening email sent to high school administrators just after 7:30 a.m., yesterday. The email allegedly stated that there would be a shooting at the school later that morning.

Law enforcement says it was able to trace the sent email to a juvenile student from Sibley East.

That student was at school at the time. According to officials, the student admitted to sending the email in the hopes that school would be cancelled for the day.

The student was released to the custody of their parents. The matter will be referred to the Sibley County Attorney’s Office for a juvenile petition of threats of violence.

Police said that no firearms were found at the school, and the juvenile suspect stated they did not have access to any firearms.

