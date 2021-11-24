Charges upgraded to murder, manslaughter in infant death case

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Officials said charges against a Mankato man accused of killing his two-month-old child have been upgraded to murder and manslaughter.

Kristopher Henderson, 39, is accused of causing fatal injuries to his daughter in September. The child died earlier this month. Henderson was originally charged with first-degree assault.

The amended charges include second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony, and first-degree manslaughter while committing malicious punishment of a child.

The complaint says Henderson admitted to hitting the baby on the back forcefully for about five minutes while trying to quiet her.

The infant’s injuries included bleeding in her brain, broken ribs and broken bones in both legs.

