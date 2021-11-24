Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

COVID-19 boosters encouraged amid surge in Minnesota case counts

COVID-19 booster vaccine
COVID-19 booster vaccine
By Meghan Grey
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A surge in COVID-19 cases is sweeping across the state, overburdening healthcare workers and pushing hospitals to capacity.

Experts say the solution may be as simple as another poke in the arm.

“They’re just trying to remind our immune system to make those antibodies during the high risk times,” said Dr. Richard Peller, a family medicine physician at Mankato Clinic.

Vaccine boosters are now available to Minnesotans 18 and older.

Gov. Tim Walz stated, “I can’t stress this enough, the biggest keys to stopping what you’re here for is stopping the spread of COVID through the most effective means [which are] vaccines.”

Mankato Clinic said the extra dose is needed to maintain immunity over time.

Peller added, “When we either get the coronavirus or when we get the vaccines for coronavirus, it makes the antibodies for the time being, and that’s typically three to six months.”

The recent eligibility expansion is just one of many ways the state is trying to slow the spread, which is taking a toll on hospitals.

According to MDH, more than 75% of ICU beds are currently full, and over half of the state’s hospitals have no vacancies of any kind.

“We’re getting our hospitals, and ERs and urgent care overwhelmed. People who come in with heart disease, or some significant other non-COVID infection, their treatment is being greatly delayed because they’re so busy with these other cases,” Peller explained.

Gov. Walz is enlisting the help of 400 Minnesota National Guard soldiers who will train as temporary nursing aides and certified nursing assistants.

He’s also proposing to provide $50 million in federal funding to help hire and retain healthcare workers.

On Monday, the state reached a new milestone with 80% of its adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m proud to say, as of today, Minnesota ranks second among the states in terms of adults who have boosters shots,” Gov. Walz added.

Mankato Clinic hopes to see that percentage grow through the holidays.

Peller said, “If you never get infected, you can’t pass it on to other people; your mother, your grandmother at Christmas, Thanksgiving.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Dodge Center Standoff
UPDATE: One in custody after hours long standoff
A teen requires air transport after being ejected from her vehicle in a rollover crash in rural...
Blue Earth teen requires airlift after rollover crash
North Mankato Fire Department responds to fire at Hoover Elementary School playground
North Mankato Fire Department responds to fire at Hoover Elementary School playground
Cedar Rapids student writes letter to Santa asking all her gifts go to classmate who is...
Cedar Rapids student writes letter to Santa asking all her gifts go to classmate who is bullying her

Latest News

The Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul is shown at sunrise on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
Minnesota lawmakers report progress toward special session
FILE — Animal health officials said Tuesday that a strain of avian flu confirmed in a...
Low pathogenic avian flu found in Minnesota turkey flock
The CDC is already investigating flu outbreaks in some parts of the country, as experts warn a...
Experts warn of severe flu season as outbreaks start to pop up
Minnesota announced it will expand monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19.
Minnesota announces expansion for monoclonial antibody treatment