Extra DWI enforcement today, throughout holiday season

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As many hit the road for Thanksgiving holiday season, state officials want drivers to plan ahead for a safe ride.

A statewide effort involving troopers, deputies and police officers will kick off today to keep an extra eye out for impaired drivers.

According to the Department of Public Safety, there were 397 drunk driving-related traffic deaths in Minnesota in the last five years, with 79 people killed in 2020 alone.

The extra enforcement campaign runs until New Year’s Eve.

