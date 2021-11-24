Your Photos
Former middle school principal found dead in Minnesota jail

Christopher Jerome Endicott, a former middle school principal serving a prison sentence for...
Christopher Jerome Endicott, a former middle school principal serving a prison sentence for identity theft, stalking and burglary, was found dead in a Minnesota jail.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A former middle school principal serving a prison sentence was found dead in a Minnesota jail.

Christopher Jerome Endicott had previously been sentenced to prison for identity theft, stalking and burglary.

Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard says that Endicott was found unresponsive at the jail in Brainerd and efforts to save his life were not successful.

Endicott was jailed on a Minnesota Department of Corrections warrant.

He had been released from prison earlier this month as part of a program that allows inmates to live in the community under supervision.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

