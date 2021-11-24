Your Photos
Fun.com releases annual holiday sweaters

By Jared Dean
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — FUN.com is getting people in the holiday spirit.

The costume design company is putting out their yearly holiday sweaters.

FUN.com has rolled out its exclusive sweaters online. There are holiday themed sweaters from movies like Harry Potter, Elf, Batman, and Marvel movies. Their website features nearly 200 different themed sweaters for the season.

”We have been anticipating this launch for a while now, so the fact that it is here, and it is happening and Black Friday and Cyber Monday are coming up, which we do have a 15% off sitewide discount for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And we are super excited to see what people are gravitating toward again,” explained Ashley Theis, influencer marketing manager and PR specialist at FUN.com.

