Gov. Walz presents Minnesota’s Thanksgiving turkeys

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Gov. Tim Walz joined Minnesota agriculture industry leaders Wednesday in the annual Thanksgiving turkey presentation aimed at highlighting the importance of agriculture in Minnesota and the critical need to fight food insecurity across the state.

Americans eat about 46 million turkeys every Thanksgiving and Minnesota is the country’s top producer, producing 46 million turkeys a year.

Minnesota turkey farmers have benefitted from increased turkey prices this year as more families will be gathering for the holiday.

This morning, The Minnesota Turkey Growers Association gave a $10,000 check to Hunger Solutions Minnesota.

State leaders said they remain committed to fighting state hunger, and that people are extra generous during the holidays, but it’s also important to keep that momentum going throughout the whole year.

“We also see right after the holidays, a fall off,” Hunger Solutions Minnesota Executive Dir. Colleen Moriarty said. “During COVID, we had such innovative ideas about how to get food to people. And I hope we are able to continue those. Because bringing food to seniors in a high rise is a much better option, rather than having them seek a way to get to a food shelf.”

After the check was presented, two Minnesota turkeys named Gilbert and Harold were presented. They were named after the grandparents of two Minnesota turkey farmers.

It’s not clear exactly where the turkeys will go next, but past turkeys in similar situations have ended up being processed and donated to a food shelf.

For assistance with food insecurity, visit mnbenefits.mn.gov

