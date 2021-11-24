High school winter sports season back on track

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s high school athletes and coaches are in good spirits, because the winter season is on time and postseasons are in place.

This week marks the start of practices in most winter sports, a year after games were delayed by one or two months because of the pandemic.

The Mankato East wrestling team is coming off a state caliber season with optimism to take this upcoming season to new heights with less restrictions to worry about.

“We had to wear masks pretty much anytime we weren’t wrestling. so it’s kind of nice when we’re doing conditioning and doing our running drills and stuff like that with masks on, the guys were huffing and puffing, it was really tough for them, so being able to get our full conditioning drills in and not have to scale back to wear a mask and things like that has really been beneficial. It’s been great, I’ve been excited for the last month or so talking especially with all these new guys telling me they were interested in trying it out and things like that so I’ve been excited to get in the room and actually show them what I’ve been talking to them about in the classroom and stuff like that. Getting them going, it’s just been fun to see the team in general all competing together,” Mankato East head wrestling coach Jon Dierks said.

The wrestling season begins in early December.

