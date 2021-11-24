Your Photos
‘Keep the Wreath Bright, Prevent A Red Light’ starting tomorrow

By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety’s fire prevention campaign “Keep the Wreath Bright, Prevent a Red Light” will begin tomorrow.

The campaign goes until Jan. 1. with a goal to keep the wreath lit using only clear bulbs during the holidays.

Red bulbs represent preventable fires and blue bulbs represent preventable injuries.

Last year, there were three red bulbs lit and public safety wants to keep decreasing that number with every year.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

