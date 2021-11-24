Kiwanis Holiday Lights comes back brighter than ever

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The lights are back on. Well, not quite yet, the official opening for this year’s light show is Friday. But the volunteers have been hard at work making sure that this year is just as memorable adding 22 more displays this year.

“It’s nerve-wracking making sure that everything is ready to go the way we want it, but it is also rewarding knowing that people are going to enjoy the holiday season again and Kiwanis Holiday lights,” president of Kiwanis Holiday Lights Scott Wojcik said.

Before the lights came on CHS presented a $20,000 check to food shelves that help with Kiwanis Holiday lights.

Sibley park will soon be lit up all over for the holiday celebration. But after a year off organizers are feeling the heat this season.

“The whole group we feel a bit more pressure this year to make sure everything goes off without a hitch and to add every year now and to add new things just so it makes it something you want to come back to and something you want to see every year,” Wojcik said.

A total of 1.8 million lights help illuminate the park, this is its 9th edition. In addition to the lights, those in attendance can enjoy ice skating, weekend visits with Santa and live reindeer and it all starts with a parade on Friday at 6.

“We want to make sure that everything in this park is perfect before Friday happens,” Wojcik said.

An estimated 150-175,000 people are expected to come through Sibley Park this year to see all of the lights.

