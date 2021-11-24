Your Photos
Minnesota DNR cautions citizens on unstable frozen lakes for winter

The Minnesota DNR urges everyone to be cautious and remember that lakes and ponds throughout...
The Minnesota DNR urges everyone to be cautious and remember that lakes and ponds throughout the state have started to freeze. (KEYC News 12 File Photo)(KEYC News 12 | KEYC)
By Michael McShane
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With area lakes and ponds starting to freeze, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers some reminders for those tempted to try the ice.

They stress the thickness of the ice can fluctuate greatly this time of year and is subject to the whims of Mother Nature where it freezes at night and then thaws during the day.

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, DNR officials say it’s vital that parents talk with their kids about staying safe and staying off the ice.

With a couple days off from school, kids may want to be outside, and water and ice tends to be a magnet to kid’s curiosity.

Anytime people are on the ice, they should check its thickness every 150 feet.

