Minnesota DNR cautions citizens on unstable frozen lakes for winter

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With area lakes and ponds starting to freeze, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers some reminders for those tempted to try the ice.

They stress the thickness of the ice can fluctuate greatly this time of year and is subject to the whims of Mother Nature where it freezes at night and then thaws during the day.

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, DNR officials say it’s vital that parents talk with their kids about staying safe and staying off the ice.

With a couple days off from school, kids may want to be outside, and water and ice tends to be a magnet to kid’s curiosity.

Anytime people are on the ice, they should check its thickness every 150 feet.

