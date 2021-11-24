Minnesota DNR to waive entrance fees to state parks on Friday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will be waiving entrance fees for visitors at all 75 state parks and recreation areas on Friday.

The Free Park Friday event is meant to encourage families who have gathered over Thanksgiving to go out and enjoy Minnesota’s state parks free of charge.

The DNR also wants park goers to be prepared for the elements as the weather gets colder.

“Layers is important, especially when it’s cold. If you’re going to be hiking, you’re going to get warm, so it’s important to be able to shed those layers once you start getting too warm. You know, just being prepared is probably the big key, especially hydration,” explained Todd Dailey of Minneopa State Park.

Free Park Friday occurs once every season, and this year is the sixth year of the offering.

