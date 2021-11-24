Your Photos
Minnesota DNR to waive entrance fees to state parks on Friday

By Aaron Stuve
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will be waiving entrance fees for visitors at all 75 state parks and recreation areas on Friday.

The Free Park Friday event is meant to encourage families who have gathered over Thanksgiving to go out and enjoy Minnesota’s state parks free of charge.

Get ready for FREE PARK FRIDAY! This Friday Minnesota State Parks and Trails will be waiving entrance fees for all 75...

Posted by Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

The DNR also wants park goers to be prepared for the elements as the weather gets colder.

“Layers is important, especially when it’s cold. If you’re going to be hiking, you’re going to get warm, so it’s important to be able to shed those layers once you start getting too warm. You know, just being prepared is probably the big key, especially hydration,” explained Todd Dailey of Minneopa State Park.

Free Park Friday occurs once every season, and this year is the sixth year of the offering.

