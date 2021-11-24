Your Photos
Minnesota State Mankato distributes free meals to students

By Marissa Voss
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State Mankato’s Maverick Food Pantry is distributing free holiday meal boxes to students.

The Maverick Food Pantry partnered with the Wooden Spoon for the complimentary meals.

Each box includes chicken, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, stuffing, rolls and pies, which will be enough to feed at least two people.

The Minnesota State University, Mankato Foundation, MavCares program and private donors are providing funding for the gesture.

President Edward Inch was involved in the action, handing out meals to students.

”Our food pantry has only been open a year. We have been able to distribute more than 100,000 pounds of food to students who had food insecurity,” President Edward Inch said. “I think being able to do this keeps our students focused where they ought to be focused with their work in the classroom. The ability to be able to study and earn their degree. Not have to go without food to do that.”

The Maverick Food Pantry is working to raise additional funds to help students in need with food assistance during the semester break in December and January.

