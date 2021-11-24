MnDOT keeping busy with maintenance projects, winter preparations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Road construction is now in the rearview, but with no snow yet to plow, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is finding other ways to stay busy.

This year’s big projects have wrapped up, but MnDOT says it’s using the extra time to get maintenance work done.

Workers have been assessing roads, filling cracks and patching potholes. They are also trimming trees and making winter cuts on vegetation.

MnDOT says it’s also preparing its equipment for snow.

“It gives us extra time to get stuff done that we normally wouldn’t get done. We’ve also got some crews that have been working on trucks and equipment, fine-tuning all the winter equipment,” MnDOT Superintendent Tony DeSantiago explained. “They’re making sure all our systems and pumps and everything are all working. It’s nice to have that extra time rather than have a snowstorm and have to jump right into it.”

MnDOT reminds Thanksgiving travelers to watch for workers on the roads and slow down in work areas.

