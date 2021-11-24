MSU, Mankato ranked 12th in international enrollment

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the second consecutive year, Minnesota State University, Mankato ranked 12th nationally in international student population among master’s institutions.

That’s according to an annual “Open Doors Report” recently released by the Institute of International Education.

The rankings, which reflect data from the previous academic year, list MSU as having more than 1,100 international students over the course of that year. It’s the third time in four years MSU has ranked 12th nationally.

In the fall of 2020, MSU had international students from 95 different nations, with the most students coming from Nepal, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia.

