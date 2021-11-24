New Ulm Community Friends Thanksgiving Dinner returns for 33rd year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Church of St. Mary in New Ulm is hosting its annual Community Friends Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday.

The dinner took a year off last year due to COVID-19, but the event is back for its 33rd year.

The dinner is free of charge and offers dining in the church, take-out and even delivery within the city limits from eleven to one on Thanksgiving.

The dinner will offer traditional Thanksgiving foods such as turkey, potatoes, and pumpkin pie.

The dinner is free, but the group will be accepting cash donations to offset costs.

“It’s just a place for people to get together. If you’re home alone, come on down, be able to eat with your neighbors and friends. People love it. Families, we’ve got whole families that come down, so anybody that wants to come down and have a good time with other people,” said Mary Ellen Schanus, co-chair of the event.

The group is still looking for volunteers to help out on Thanksgiving, and if you would like to volunteer to help with the dinner or would like more information on take-out and delivery, call 354-3045 or email newulmcommunityfriends@yahoo.com.

