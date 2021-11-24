Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

New Ulm Community Friends Thanksgiving Dinner returns for 33rd year

A paper plate in the shape of a turkey in the Church of St. Mary in New Ulm, Minn.
A paper plate in the shape of a turkey in the Church of St. Mary in New Ulm, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Church of St. Mary in New Ulm is hosting its annual Community Friends Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday.

The dinner took a year off last year due to COVID-19, but the event is back for its 33rd year.

The dinner is free of charge and offers dining in the church, take-out and even delivery within the city limits from eleven to one on Thanksgiving.

The dinner will offer traditional Thanksgiving foods such as turkey, potatoes, and pumpkin pie.

The dinner is free, but the group will be accepting cash donations to offset costs.

“It’s just a place for people to get together. If you’re home alone, come on down, be able to eat with your neighbors and friends. People love it. Families, we’ve got whole families that come down, so anybody that wants to come down and have a good time with other people,” said Mary Ellen Schanus, co-chair of the event.

The group is still looking for volunteers to help out on Thanksgiving, and if you would like to volunteer to help with the dinner or would like more information on take-out and delivery, call 354-3045 or email newulmcommunityfriends@yahoo.com.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller listens as his attorney Christine Branstad speaks during a bond...
2 Iowa teens charged with teacher’s murder seek lower bond
4 YEAR OLD ARIE, ALASKAN MALAMUTE
Olmsted County authorities investigate dog’s death

Latest News

Kiwanis lights
Kiwanis Holiday Lights comes back brighter than ever
Kiwanis Holiday Lights comes back brighter than ever
Minnesota State Mankato distributes free meals to students
A reindeer lies in the grass at Sibley Park in Mankato, Minn., on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. The...
Reindeer return to Sibley Park for Kiwanis Holiday Lights