North Mankato mayor files for county commissioner seat

NICOLLET COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen announced Wednesday that he has filed for the open Nicollet County District 3 Commissioner seat, which was recently vacated due to the passing of Denny Kemp.

Dehen says that he is looking forward to continuing to be a strong advocate for the citizens of North Mankato at the county level.

“As North Mankato continues to grow as part of our regional economic center, there will be a number of intersections with the county that will require strong representation from our community,” said Dehen. “North Mankato’s citizens deserve an engaged candidate that can represent them to the county and other regional entities such as Greater Mankato Growth and the Regional Economic Development Alliance.”

Dehen added that the filing was bittersweet as he reflected on his service to North Mankato’s citizens as mayor, but sees this as an opportunity to advance North Mankato’s voice.

“I am proud of the work of our Council these last 11 years with our significant infrastructure and quality of life improvements while reducing our city property tax rate by 7%. North Mankato is in a solid position financially with a strong Council, an excellent Administrator, and staff and with robust strategic and long-range plans in place for the future,” he added.

In a personal note to North Mankato residents, Dehen said, “Thank you for the opportunity to serve our city. I would appreciate your continued support in this new role.”

Dehen most recently won reelection as mayor of North Mankato in 2020, defeating challenger Kim Spears to earn his sixth consecutive term as mayor.

