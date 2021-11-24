Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

North Mankato mayor files for county commissioner seat

FILE — North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen announced Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, that he has filed to...
FILE — North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen announced Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, that he has filed to fill the Nicollet County District 3 Commissioner seat that was vacated earlier this year by the passing of former commissioner Denny Kemp.(KEYC)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICOLLET COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen announced Wednesday that he has filed for the open Nicollet County District 3 Commissioner seat, which was recently vacated due to the passing of Denny Kemp.

Dehen says that he is looking forward to continuing to be a strong advocate for the citizens of North Mankato at the county level.

“As North Mankato continues to grow as part of our regional economic center, there will be a number of intersections with the county that will require strong representation from our community,” said Dehen. “North Mankato’s citizens deserve an engaged candidate that can represent them to the county and other regional entities such as Greater Mankato Growth and the Regional Economic Development Alliance.”

Dehen added that the filing was bittersweet as he reflected on his service to North Mankato’s citizens as mayor, but sees this as an opportunity to advance North Mankato’s voice.

“I am proud of the work of our Council these last 11 years with our significant infrastructure and quality of life improvements while reducing our city property tax rate by 7%. North Mankato is in a solid position financially with a strong Council, an excellent Administrator, and staff and with robust strategic and long-range plans in place for the future,” he added.

In a personal note to North Mankato residents, Dehen said, “Thank you for the opportunity to serve our city. I would appreciate your continued support in this new role.”

Dehen most recently won reelection as mayor of North Mankato in 2020, defeating challenger Kim Spears to earn his sixth consecutive term as mayor.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller listens as his attorney Christine Branstad speaks during a bond...
2 Iowa teens charged with teacher’s murder seek lower bond
4 YEAR OLD ARIE, ALASKAN MALAMUTE
Olmsted County authorities investigate dog’s death

Latest News

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen outside the Samsung Electronics Seocho building in...
Samsung says it will build $17B chip factory in Texas
The White House said it will release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The hope is the...
Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil
The Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul is shown at sunrise on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
Minnesota lawmakers report progress toward special session
Congressional efforts to reduce the count during National Homelessness Awareness Month
Congressional efforts to tackle homelessness