Reindeer return to Sibley Park for Kiwanis Holiday Lights

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The reindeer are back at Sibley Park for the holiday season.

The reindeer return every year around Thanksgiving and stay until around Christmastime.

The reindeer will call Sibley Park home for the next five weeks, serving as back-ups to Santa’s sleigh, and just in time for Sibley Park to host this year’s Kiwanis Holiday Lights.

