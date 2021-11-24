UMD goaltender Zach Stejskal reveals cancer diagnosis

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - UMD goaltender Zach Stejskal has not played in a game since early October, after he was ruled out with what the team initially called an injury.

In a new Q&A session published by UMD Athletics, Stejskal revealed that he has been diagnosed with testicular cancer. He said that he has since had surgery, and is no undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

“I am doing well and feeling pretty good. It has certainly been an unexpected and fairly scary experience, but, with a lot of support, I have taken the fight head on and am doing well.” said Stejskal in the interview with athletic director Josh Berlo.

He also added in all capital letters that he plans to return and play hockey later this season.

To read the full interview, click here.

Fellow Bulldog goaltender Ben Patt organized a fundraiser through ‘Movember” earlier this month, with a focus on men’s health. To donate to their cause, visit the UMD Mo-Bros page.

