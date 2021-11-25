Crisis Nursery provides support to parents in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota is helping families in their time of need right here in the Greater Mankato Area.

”We are here to be a part of that village needed to raise children,” said Kate Hengy-Gretz, crisis nursery facilitator for Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota.

The Lutheran Social Services Crisis Nursery offers 24/7 care for children and families in need of a helping hand.

“We do all of the paperwork over the phone, and then we reach out to our licensed daycare providers, child care centers, or for longer-term care our foster care providers,” Hengy-Gretz said.

They provide short-term care for children ages 12 years and younger.

The Crisis Nursery isn’t a one size fits all solution, it isn’t just for the parents who are in dire situations.

“The goals of the Crisis Nursery are to try and prevent child abuse and to also help families stabilize. We know that there are a lot of families out there, especially during the pandemic who don’t have a strong support system, they don’t have family or friends that they can turn to when something comes up,” Hengy-Gretz explained.

Thirty-five percent of care involves employment, 28% is mental health and or parent exhaustion, 16% is housing and homelessness and 15% is physical health.

They serve four counties in the area: Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.

The need for the Crisis Nursery has been increasing every single day, which has a lot to do with the pandemic.

“Our numbers have fluctuated quite a bit, early on in the pandemic we maybe had three to 10 days of care per month. Recently, we had a month where we did 50 days of care, so there are a lot of people who need us,” Hengy-Gretz added.

Visit Lutheran Social Services’ website for more information.

