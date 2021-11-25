Your Photos
LCWM’s ‘Dean of Manners’ receives Golden Apple award

By Lisa Cownie
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) — Dwayne Escher was a teacher in the classroom for 34 years. He retired about 12 years ago, but the pull of the school and the students brought him back.

“I call myself the ‘Dean of Manners’ because I try to take care of anything that deals with discipline. But one thing I’ve learned is there is a reason for discipline, so you got to talk to them before you react,” Escher said.

He has earned the respect of students, mostly because he, in turn, respects them.

“I consider a student a young adult. They may have problems because there are things going on at home we don’t know about. We have to talk to them and find out what it is, but they also have to understand there are rules they have to follow,” Escher added.

“I love kids. They come up to you at the least expected time and just stand and talk to you. And yes, there are some that don’t want to talk to you, but that is part of the job too,” Escher continued.

His role earned him a Golden Apple nomination.

“People ask me what I do here, and I say, I try to teach you how to be a person.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

