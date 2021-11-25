Mankato West holds meet and greet before state championship game

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato West football team had a send-off to its state championship game at Vibe Nutrition Wednesday afternoon.

The public had an opportunity to meet the team and coaches while wishing them luck on their state championship game this weekend, while the team signed autographs and celebrated their success thus far.

The send-off lasted from 12 to 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The team will play Mahtomedi Saturday at 4 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for the Class 5A State Championship.

🏈Scarlet Football Fans🏈



🏆State Championship Game

🏈West vs Mahtomedi

📆Saturday, November 27 - 4PM

📍U.S. Bank Stadium

👇🏼Tickets https://t.co/glNvpnrwwR — MWScarlets (@WestScarlets) November 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.