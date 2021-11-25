Your Photos
Mankato West holds meet and greet before state championship game

By Aaron Stuve
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato West football team had a send-off to its state championship game at Vibe Nutrition Wednesday afternoon.

The public had an opportunity to meet the team and coaches while wishing them luck on their state championship game this weekend, while the team signed autographs and celebrated their success thus far.

RECAP: Mankato West defeats Rogers in state semifinals

The send-off lasted from 12 to 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The team will play Mahtomedi Saturday at 4 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for the Class 5A State Championship.

