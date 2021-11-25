Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Surviving Afghanistan: Marine paralyzed in Kabul Airport attack continues recovery

By Tricia Macke, Jessica Schmidt, Jared Goffinet and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A U.S. Marine paralyzed in the Kabul Airport attack says she is amazed at the amount of support she has received as she continues to recover.

Marine Cpl. Kelsee Lainhart was among the service members wounded in the Kabul Airport attack on Aug. 26. For the first time since she was injured, Lainhart talked about what happened that day with FOX19 NOW.

Lainhart was working with the withdrawal of U.S. troops and refugees in the frantic final days of the U.S. involvement in the war in Afghanistan when the attack happened. Thirteen service members died in the attack.

The Dearborn County, Indiana, native was left paralyzed.

Two surgeries and three months later, Lainhart is still in the hospital.

Her recovery has taken her from Walter Reed in Washington to Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago.

Caption

When news of what happened to her first spread, Lainhart’s hometown community immediately stepped up to show love for their fellow Hoosier.

Students and teachers at Sunman-Dearborn Community Schools started a T-shirt fundraiser with the proceeds going to the Lainhart family.

There were so many letters coming in for the Marine that her parents had to set up a P.O. box just for the support messages.

Lainhart says she is amazed at the amount of support she has received.

“It’s absolutely insane. Um, yeah, I just, it’s unbelievable. It’s unbelievable,” she explained. “I’m sure there’s more at home. You know, I haven’t seen pictures, but I have received so much stuff. And some, like just so many messages, so many people wanting to see how I’m doing. It’s awesome.”

So, what’s next for Lainhart?

While she agrees that “once a Marine, always a Marine,” it might be time to consider a post-military career, she says.

“It really just depends on my progress and everything like that,” she explained. “I would assume I’d be getting out of the military. But yeah, like you said, ‘Once a Marine, always a Marine.’ I am very grateful for my service and things that I’ve learned, you know.”

Despite everything she has been through, the decision to join the Marines is one Lainhart says she does not regret.

Follow Lainhart’s recovery on her CaringBridge page.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
Typical conditions experienced during winter of La Nina.
La Nina to continue into the winter months
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller listens as his attorney Christine Branstad speaks during a bond...
2 Iowa teens charged with teacher’s murder seek lower bond

Latest News

Mr. Football finalist, Ryan Haley, fueled Mankato West with three second-quarter touchdowns in...
Mankato West boasts superior defense ahead of Class 5A state title game
West Prepares for State Title Game
Mankato West boasts superior defense ahead of Class 5A state title game
Police say a 3-year-old boy may have pushed out a window screen in a 17th floor Chicago...
Boy, 3, dies after fall from 17th floor of Chicago building
Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) is surrounded by teammates after scoring a goal...
Wild arrive late due to traffic, beat Devils 3-2 in shootout