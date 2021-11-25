Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Wild arrive late due to traffic, beat Devils 3-2 in shootout

Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) is surrounded by teammates after scoring a goal...
Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) is surrounded by teammates after scoring a goal against New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood, left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)(Bill Kostroun | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored the lone goal in a shootout, Cam Talbot made 42 saves and the Minnesota Wild beat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Wednesday night after arriving late to the arena because of traffic.

The game was delayed 24 minutes after the Wild got stuck in a Manhattan traffic jam with the Holland Tunnel closed. The team bus did not arrive until 6:26 p.m. and the start was pushed back to 7:33 p.m.

Minnesota scored two first-period goals before the Devils overcame the 2-0 deficit in the third to send the game to overtime.

Dmitry Kulikov assisted on Ryan Hartman’s goal to open the scoring 12:10 into the first period and give the Wild a 1-0 lead. Nico Strum scored at 19:06, making it 2-0 at the first intermission.

The Devils cut the lead in half early in the third when Pavel Zacha scored to make it 2-1 at 3:08.

New Jersey tied it with six skaters on the ice when Yegor Sharangovich scored at 18:53 to make it 2-all.

The Wild ended a two-game skid and remained atop the Central Division.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 27 saves in the loss. The Devils were 0 for 4 on the power play, including a two-man advantage in the third period, when Talbot had three saves.

The Devils fell to 1-3 in shootouts this season, while the Wild improved to 2-1.

NOTES: New Jersey center Chase De Leo made his debut for the Devils. He played nine shifts and 5:30.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host the Winnipeg Jets on Friday afternoon.

Devils: At the Nashville Predators on Friday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
Typical conditions experienced during winter of La Nina.
La Nina to continue into the winter months
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller listens as his attorney Christine Branstad speaks during a bond...
2 Iowa teens charged with teacher’s murder seek lower bond

Latest News

Mr. Football finalist, Ryan Haley, fueled Mankato West with three second-quarter touchdowns in...
Mankato West boasts superior defense ahead of Class 5A state title game
West Prepares for State Title Game
Mankato West boasts superior defense ahead of Class 5A state title game
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) drives past Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo...
Edwards leads Wolves to 5th straight win, 113-101 over Heat
Minnesota State forward David Silye (10) celebrates with teammates after the Minnesota State...
David Silye making immediate impact for top-ranked Mavericks