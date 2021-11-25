Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Xcel files plan to close coal-fired power plant in Pueblo

FILE — Xcel Energy has proposed a tentative agreement to close Colorado’s largest coal-fired...
FILE — Xcel Energy has proposed a tentative agreement to close Colorado’s largest coal-fired power plant by 2035, well ahead of its original retirement date of 2070, as regulators consider how the largest utility operating in the state can reduce its carbon emissions.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Xcel Energy has proposed a tentative agreement to close Colorado’s largest coal-fired power plant by 2035, well ahead of its original retirement date of 2070, as regulators consider how the largest utility operating in the state can reduce its carbon emissions.

Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy filed the agreement with the state Wednesday affecting its Comanche 3 coal-fired unit at the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo, Colorado Public Radio reported.

Comanche 3 has faced operational, equipment and financial problems that led to more than 700 days of unplanned shutdowns since 2010 and higher-than-anticipated electricity costs, the Colorado Public Utilities Commission said in a report earlier this year.

If approved, Xcel’s plan to close it could reduce the utility’s carbon dioxide emissions in Colorado by close to 90% this decade, CPR reported.

The $1.3 billion unit went into service in 2010 but has been plagued by poor maintenance and oversight, with electricity costs up to 45% higher than projected, according to the state report. Comanche 3 also was Colorado’s largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in 2018, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency data.

The plan calls for Comanche 3 to run at half-capacity by 2025 and a third of capacity by 2029.

Earlier this year, Xcel Energy proposed advancing Comanche 3′s closure to 2040, part of an $8 billion plan that included new renewable energy and power transmission projects, CPR said. Xcel sought to negotiate with a range or groups including environmentalists before filing its plan, which is supported by state and local governments, including the city and county of Pueblo.

“We think that it meets our major goals,” said Keith Hay, director of policy for the Colorado Energy Office. “It achieves earlier greenhouse gas emissions reductions, it achieves more greenhouse gas emissions reductions by 2030, but just as importantly, it provides security to the city and county of Pueblo.”

Xcel paid nearly $31 million in property taxes to Pueblo last year, and under the proposal it would continue to pay taxes through 2040 either directly or from alternative power generation.

Environmental groups didn’t accept the proposal, arguing it doesn’t go far enough to cut emissions. The utilities commission plans to start hearings on the plan in December and is expected to make a decision early next year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller listens as his attorney Christine Branstad speaks during a bond...
2 Iowa teens charged with teacher’s murder seek lower bond
4 YEAR OLD ARIE, ALASKAN MALAMUTE
Olmsted County authorities investigate dog’s death

Latest News

John Deere's non-union workers will see increased wages.
John Deere raising wages for non-union workers
John Deere reports record profits despite union workers' strike
John Deere reports record profits despite union workers' strike
Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to discuss online shopping scams as Black...
Better Business Bureau talks online shopping scams ahead of Black Friday
Many stores will offer early Black Friday deals online to encourage customers to shop from the...
Here’s a list of major retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving