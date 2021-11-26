Austin police searching for female burglary suspect
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KEYC) - The Austin Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a suspect who burglarized the Apollo gas station earlier this month.
Police said the female gained access through the window on Nov. 9 and obtained a large amount of products from inside the store.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Austin Police Department.
