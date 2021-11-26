Your Photos
Bloomington teen missing since Monday

The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public to help locate Rosaleia Garcia Shelton,...
The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public to help locate Rosaleia Garcia Shelton, 19, who has been missing since Monday.(Bloomington Police Department)
By Michael McShane
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public to help locate a missing teen.

Rosaleia Garcia Shelton, 19, was last seen wearing a long black coat, possibly gray pants, black tennis shoes and carrying a pink backpack with cats on it. She has a scar over her left eyebrow and is considered a vulnerable adult.

Shelton left her residence in Bloomington on Monday.

Anyone with information on Rosaleia Garcia Shelton’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bloomington

