Bloomington teen missing since Monday

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public to help locate a missing teen.

Rosaleia Garcia Shelton, 19, was last seen wearing a long black coat, possibly gray pants, black tennis shoes and carrying a pink backpack with cats on it. She has a scar over her left eyebrow and is considered a vulnerable adult.

Shelton left her residence in Bloomington on Monday.

Anyone with information on Rosaleia Garcia Shelton’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bloomington

