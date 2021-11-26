Your Photos
Boy arrested for allegedly shooting 5-year-old

FILE — Police have arrested a 13-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting a 5-year-old boy in a Minneapolis suburb.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Police have arrested a 13-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting a 5-year-old boy in a Minneapolis suburb.

The Star Tribune reported police were called to a home in Brooklyn Park on Thursday evening on report of a child injured in a shooting. Officers arrived to find the 5-year-old had been shot once in the head.

Brooklyn Park Deputy Police Mark Bruley said investigators determined the 13-year-old and several other children were inside the home handling a gun while trying to make a video to post on social media. The 13-year-old accidentally fired the gun and the bullet struck the 5-year-old, Bruley said.

The 13-year-old was arrested Friday morning and taken to the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

