Fatal crash leaves 2 dead near Brainerd

CROW WING COUNTY, MN - Two adults were killed and two others were injured in a car crash in Brainerd on Thursday evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, officers responded to Highway 210 East of Pine Drive just after 6 p.m.

The report states that a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Highway 210 when a Chevrolet Malibu heading west crossed over the centerline.

The two occupants of the Silverado, both age 74, had non-life-threatening injuries.

The two occupants of the Malibu, ages 19 and 21, both died at the scene.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at least one of the occupants in the Malibu wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

Authorities have not identified the victims yet.

