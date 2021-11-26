JP Fitness hosts first ever Mankato Turkey Trot

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thanksgiving is centered around being grateful for the joyous occasions in life.

It’s also celebrated by spending this holiday with family, friends, and food.

Some local organizations know that a lot of people do not have that chance for the holiday season, so they wanted to give back in any way they can, which, for JP Fitness, was something that was in their wheelhouse.

“The Mankato Turkey Trot 5K is an event that we wanted to put on. Since it is something that has never happened in Mankato,” JP Fitness president Jon Jamieson said.

Members and non-members were invited to participate in the three-mile fun run.

JP Fitness was expecting around 50 people to show up, but it turned into 70 people by the 8 a.m. start time.

“Kind of motivate them to come out and get a little active before the holidays and have some fun with their family,” Jamieson explained.

The turkey trot was more than just a way to get exercise before the festivities.

Runners also brought non-perishable food items as part of the community-wide Extra Trimmings event.

The event promotes doing a Thanksgiving workout with a partnering gym or giving a little extra when you check out at both Hy-Vee locations in Mankato, as well as Hy-Vee Isles.

All proceeds go back to the ECHO Food Shelf to help those who need it most.

“I think it is super important for everyone to understand that today is a day of giving and being grateful for everything you have. As well as what you can do for others,” Jamieson stated.

There were other local businesses who wanted in on all of the fun.

“We also have sponsors in town, like All-Star Nutrition, Vibe Nutrition, DYM Athletics, River Valley Running, who have all donated some prizes and giveaways. Part of what our goody bags for runners to come out today,” Jamieson said.

