Kiwanis Holiday lights return to Sibley Park

An estimated 150,000 to 175,000 people are expected to come through Sibley Park this year to...
An estimated 150,000 to 175,000 people are expected to come through Sibley Park this year to see all of the Kiwanis lights. The festivities begin at 6 p.m.(KEYC)
By Michael McShane
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In just hours, more than a million holiday lights will illuminate Sibley Park in Mankato.

A total of 1.8 million lights have been strung throughout the park for the event’s ninth year. Attendees can also enjoy ice skating, weekend visits with Santa and live reindeer.

Festivities kick off with a parade tonight starting at 6 p.m.

An estimated 150,000 to 175,000 people are expected to come through Sibley Park this year to see all of the lights.

Admission is free for all vehicles and walkers. Food and cash donations are also accepted.

