Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato Public Safety gives advice for Black Friday shopping

They are advising people to take extra precautions when going out to stores
FILE — As shoppers get ready for Black Friday, Mankato Public Safety wants the public to be as...
FILE — As shoppers get ready for Black Friday, Mankato Public Safety wants the public to be as safe as possible when getting the best deals.(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As shoppers get ready for Black Friday, Mankato Public Safety wants the public to be as safe as possible when getting the best deals.

They are advising people to take extra precautions when going out to stores.

That can include parking in the lit areas of River Hills Mall or other places you are doing your shopping.

“That might be locking your items in the trunk of your vehicle if you are shopping and take packages to your vehicle. You are walking in and out with friends and to make sure that you are aware of your surroundings,” explained Dan Schisel, associate director of public safety resources for Mankato Public Safety.

Mankato Public Safety also recommends always locking your vehicle, especially if you store purchased items there between stops.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Typical conditions experienced during winter of La Nina.
La Nina to continue into the winter months
American Screening LLC has recalled 153,336 total units of its 70% ethyl alcohol gel hand...
FDA announces nationwide recall on hand sanitizer
FILE — Authorities say a Minnesota man was shot and killed in an apparent hunting accident in...
Minnesota man dies in apparent hunting accident in Wisconsin
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Dwayne Escher was a teacher in the classroom for 34 years. He retired about 12 years ago, but...
LCWM’s ‘Dean of Manners’ receives Golden Apple award

Latest News

FILE — Production numbers show there’s a good chance that a Thanksgiving turkey came from...
Many give thanks to Minnesota for producing the most turkeys
FILE — The turkey trot was more than just a way to exercise before the festivities.
JP Fitness hosts first ever Mankato Turkey Trot
President Joe Biden speaks with members of the coast guard as he visits the United States Coast...
Biden wishes Americans happy, closer-to-normal Thanksgiving
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition