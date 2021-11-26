Mankato Public Safety gives advice for Black Friday shopping

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As shoppers get ready for Black Friday, Mankato Public Safety wants the public to be as safe as possible when getting the best deals.

They are advising people to take extra precautions when going out to stores.

That can include parking in the lit areas of River Hills Mall or other places you are doing your shopping.

“That might be locking your items in the trunk of your vehicle if you are shopping and take packages to your vehicle. You are walking in and out with friends and to make sure that you are aware of your surroundings,” explained Dan Schisel, associate director of public safety resources for Mankato Public Safety.

Mankato Public Safety also recommends always locking your vehicle, especially if you store purchased items there between stops.

