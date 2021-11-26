Your Photos
Mavericks looking forward to series against Lake Superior State

By Mary Rominger and Rob Clark
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-ranked Minnesota State men’s hockey team hits the road for a CCHA match-up against last year’s WCHA tournament champion, Lake Superior State.

Let’s break it all down in this week’s edition of Maverick Hockey Quick Hits.

Dryden McKay: “You know, they won the conference championship on our home ice last year, so that’s going to light a little bit of a fire under us and maybe a little bit of a point to prove there going into their rink. They’re always a good team, they’re always hard to play against and we’ve had some really good battles with them just in my four years here.”

Reggie Lutz: “Even though they didn’t beat us, we lost in the semifinals, that still leaves a sour taste in our mouth for a lot of the guys on our team that were on the team last year, so I think we’ve got some unfinished business here and hopefully we can be ready to go this weekend. Obviously, it’s going to be a tough task, but I think we’re ready for it.”

The 11-3 Mavericks upped their win streak to five games following a series sweep over new conference rival St. Thomas last weekend.

In the series against the Tommies, MSU saw goals from nine different players.

In the 9-0 win in game one, senior forward Reggie Lutz became the 16th MSU men’s hockey player to reach 100-career points.

The 7-8-1 Lakers are 1-5 in the month of November, most recently falling to Bemidji State and Bowling Green.

David Silye: “We’ve got to use our speed, I think that’s one of our talents that we have up front, gapping up and making the ice smaller for them. It’s kind of cliché, but just getting to our game, I don’t think anyone can stop us so just pushing the pace and make sure we’re on our details and really just focusing on what we can control and do.”

The Mavericks drop the puck at 6:07 p.m. Friday and 5:07 p.m. Saturday in Michigan.

The Minnesota State women’s hockey team is on a bye, coming off of an interesting weekend against second-ranked Ohio State.

Three key injuries left MSU without a goaltender heading into the series against the Buckeyes.

In a moment of desperation, the Maverick coaching staff looked to rookie MSU tennis player and former Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato hockey netminder Avery Stilwell.

Stilwell put up an 84-save performance in her DI hockey debut series, despite MSU dropping both games.

Minnesota State returns to the ice next weekend against St. Thomas.

