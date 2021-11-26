Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Officer-involved shooting being investigated by DCI

(AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALGONA, Ia. (KEYC) - An Algona police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting.

At the request of the Kossuth County Attorney, the Division of Criminal Investigation is conducting an independent investigation.

At around 12:15 Thursday, Algona police responded to a disturbance at the Super 8 Motel.

According to a news release from the Algona Police Department, one officer discharged his firearm as a result of circumstances upon arrival.

There was then a high-speed pursuit with the suspect.

The pursuit ended with the driver losing control of the vehicle.

No officers were injured.

The officer was placed on leave per Algona policy.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Typical conditions experienced during winter of La Nina.
La Nina to continue into the winter months
American Screening LLC has recalled 153,336 total units of its 70% ethyl alcohol gel hand...
FDA announces nationwide recall on hand sanitizer
FILE — Authorities say a Minnesota man was shot and killed in an apparent hunting accident in...
Minnesota man dies in apparent hunting accident in Wisconsin
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Dwayne Escher was a teacher in the classroom for 34 years. He retired about 12 years ago, but...
LCWM’s ‘Dean of Manners’ receives Golden Apple award

Latest News

The top-ranked Minnesota State men’s hockey team hits the road for a CCHA match-up against last...
Mavericks looking forward to series against Lake Superior State
Mavericks looking forward to series against Lake Superior State
FILE — As shoppers get ready for Black Friday, Mankato Public Safety wants the public to be as...
Mankato Public Safety gives advice for Black Friday shopping
Mankato Public Safety gives advice for Black Friday shopping