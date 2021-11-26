Officer-involved shooting being investigated by DCI

ALGONA, Ia. (KEYC) - An Algona police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting.

At the request of the Kossuth County Attorney, the Division of Criminal Investigation is conducting an independent investigation.

At around 12:15 Thursday, Algona police responded to a disturbance at the Super 8 Motel.

According to a news release from the Algona Police Department, one officer discharged his firearm as a result of circumstances upon arrival.

There was then a high-speed pursuit with the suspect.

The pursuit ended with the driver losing control of the vehicle.

No officers were injured.

The officer was placed on leave per Algona policy.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.