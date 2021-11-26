Your Photos
Request by suspended Chatfield quarterback to play in championship denied

Sam Backer, Chatfield High School Quarterback(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A federal judge has denied a request by the family of a Chatfield High School quarterback against the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) to overturn his suspension.

Sam Backer and his parents brought the lawsuit on Tuesday, November 23.

They were seeking a temporary injunction that would allow Backer to take part in Friday’s state championship game.

On Friday morning, U.S. Judge Ann D. Montgomery ruled against the suit and the request for a temporary injunction.

On November 18, Backer was ejected from the Gophers’ state semifinal game against Barnesville High School and called for unsportsmanlike conduct. It was his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of the game. According to MSHSL rules, that carries an automatic ejection and a one-game suspension from the next contest.

Chatfield will play West Central Area - Ashby on Friday at 1 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium.

