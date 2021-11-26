Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

For Sears and Kmart, this could be the final holiday shopping season

The number of full-line Sears and Kmart stores have dwindled since the companies merged in 2005.
The number of full-line Sears and Kmart stores have dwindled since the companies merged in 2005.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - This could be the last Black Friday ever for two of America’s iconic retail brands - Sears and Kmart.

When the two historic brands merged in 2005, there were 3,500 stores nationwide.

But now you’ll only find 21 full-line Sears stores left in the mainland U.S. and just six Kmarts.

Retail experts predict those numbers will be down to zero soon, but the big box retailers are not alone.

Lord and Taylor completely folded during the pandemic, and JCPenney was forced into bankruptcy.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Screening LLC has recalled 153,336 total units of its 70% ethyl alcohol gel hand...
FDA announces nationwide recall on hand sanitizer
Marissa Fuentes was hospitalized in April with a nearly fatal COVID-19 infection while seven...
Mom hospitalized with COVID for 7 months home for Thanksgiving
Typical conditions experienced during winter of La Nina.
La Nina to continue into the winter months
FILE — As shoppers get ready for Black Friday, Mankato Public Safety wants the public to be as...
Mankato Public Safety gives advice for Black Friday shopping
Mr. Football finalist, Ryan Haley, fueled Mankato West with three second-quarter touchdowns in...
Mankato West boasts superior defense ahead of Class 5A state title game

Latest News

Black Friday shoppers wear face masks and gloves during the coronavirus pandemic as they leave...
Stores kick off Black Friday, but pandemic woes linger
An estimated 150,000 to 175,000 people are expected to come through Sibley Park this year to...
Kiwanis Holiday lights return to Sibley Park
A COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa has scientists concerned.
EXPLAINER: What is this new COVID variant in South Africa?
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
A technical rope rescue team had to rescue a woman from a car wreck down a steep embankment in...
Woman survives 4 days trapped in freezing, wrecked car