Shooting in Minneapolis suburb leaves one person dead

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A late Thursday shooting left one person dead in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said the responding officers arrived at a home and found the victim with one gunshot wound to the head.

The officers’ attempts to save the the victim were unsuccessful.

The alleged shooter has been arrested and booked in the Hennepin County juvenile detention facility.

Police have found a gun at the residence and are still investigating the shooting.

