Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Shooting in Minneapolis suburb leaves one person dead

A shooting in Brooklyn Park leaves one person dead while the alleged shooter has been arrested.
A shooting in Brooklyn Park leaves one person dead while the alleged shooter has been arrested.(KEYC Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A late Thursday shooting left one person dead in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said the responding officers arrived at a home and found the victim with one gunshot wound to the head.

The officers’ attempts to save the the victim were unsuccessful.

The alleged shooter has been arrested and booked in the Hennepin County juvenile detention facility.

Police have found a gun at the residence and are still investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Screening LLC has recalled 153,336 total units of its 70% ethyl alcohol gel hand...
FDA announces nationwide recall on hand sanitizer
Marissa Fuentes was hospitalized in April with a nearly fatal COVID-19 infection while seven...
Mom hospitalized with COVID for 7 months home for Thanksgiving
FILE — As shoppers get ready for Black Friday, Mankato Public Safety wants the public to be as...
Mankato Public Safety gives advice for Black Friday shopping
Typical conditions experienced during winter of La Nina.
La Nina to continue into the winter months
Mr. Football finalist, Ryan Haley, fueled Mankato West with three second-quarter touchdowns in...
Mankato West boasts superior defense ahead of Class 5A state title game

Latest News

Bloomington teen, Rosaleia Garcia Shelton, 19, has been found safe.
MISSING PERSON FOUND: Rosaleia Garcia Shelton
Two more deserving people, Justin at Schmidt Siding & Window, and Allison Braswell at the...
Window-maker and YMCA Brother/Sister program coordinator get some Day Maker Treats
Nick Beck braves the crowds at Fleet Farm for some Black Friday shopping!
Black Friday Shopping w/ Nick Beck at Fleet Farm
The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public to help locate Rosaleia Garcia Shelton,...
Bloomington teen missing since Monday