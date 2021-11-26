Your Photos
St. Paul police union sues city over vaccine mandate

The police union in St. Paul is suing the city to halt a mandate requiring city employees to...
The police union in St. Paul is suing the city to halt a mandate requiring city employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year.(CBS Newspath)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The police union in St. Paul is suing the city in an effort to halt a mandate that requires city employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced the requirement for nearly 4,000 workers last month.

But the St. Paul Police Federation has resisted.

It suggests that unvaccinated employees be allowed to continue working if they wear masks and take regular tests for the virus.

It filed the lawsuit Tuesday in the Minnesota court system.

