Twin Cities school districts grapple with enrollment decline

Minneapolis Public Schools saw enrollment drop 7.6% from last year, while St. Paul Public...
Minneapolis Public Schools saw enrollment drop 7.6% from last year, while St. Paul Public Schools saw a drop of 6.3%.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Minneapolis and St. Paul public school districts are sorting through tumbling student enrollment this fall as they plan to overhaul schools.

Minneapolis Public Schools saw enrollment drop 7.6% from last year, while St. Paul Public Schools saw a drop of 6.3%.

The decline in enrollment means the school districts will lose out on millions of dollars in revenue. The Minneapolis schools redesigned the district this fall.

School officials say that led to some students leaving.

The COVID-19 pandemic, charter schools and unrest after the death of George Floyd also contributed to the enrollment decline.

