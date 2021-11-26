Your Photos
Two killed in Thursday crash near Brainerd

Ambulance
Ambulance(Josh Shanley | 911.photography - stock.adobe.co)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A car crash in central Minnesota killed two women late Thursday after their car crossed into oncoming traffic.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a 19-year-old and 21-year-old were killed. The 19-year-old Brainerd woman was driving the car when it crossed the center line and hit a pickup on Highway 210. The driver and passenger of the pickup were injured, but expected to survive.

The State Patrol said one of the women who died was not wearing a seatbelt.

