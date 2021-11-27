Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Black Friday crowds return to Mankato businesses

Thousands of shoppers filled carts and emptied shelves.
Black Friday shoppers checking out at Fleet Farm in Mankato, Minn.
Black Friday shoppers checking out at Fleet Farm in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thousands of Black Friday shoppers filled carts and emptied shelves at Mankato retailers.

It’s a sight most businesses haven’t seen in two years, before the pandemic began.

“Last year, with COVID, everybody was a little more concerned about getting out and about. More people are shopping online this year, but it’s definitely more like two years ago but even better than that,” stated Bernie Wenseler, general manager at Fleet Farm.

Fleet Farm said some customers seemed to be making up for the lost time.

Wenseler added, “I think everybody’s so excited to get back out and do some shopping.”

Early birds started lining up outside the store at 2 a.m., three hours before the doors opened.

“They started lining up, and I can’t even tell you how far it went in the parking lot. I didn’t even look, but I know there was about 500, 600 or 700 customers out there,” Wenseler explained.

Menards also saw high customer turnout.

“They were lined up. It took them a little while to get the entire crowd in here, and we had the crew here, ready to go for them, and it was a lot of fun and it has been all day,” mentioned Bob Rifleman, general manager at Menards.

It’s one of many companies stretching its Black Friday deals over multiple days to ease heavy foot traffic.

“We have gone to a ten-day extravaganza,” Rifleman said. “Last year was really a COVID year, but it’s bouncing back. It really is, so it’s great.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in Brooklyn Park leaves one person dead while the alleged shooter has been arrested.
Shooting in Minneapolis suburb leaves one person dead
American Screening LLC has recalled 153,336 total units of its 70% ethyl alcohol gel hand...
FDA announces nationwide recall on hand sanitizer
FILE — As shoppers get ready for Black Friday, Mankato Public Safety wants the public to be as...
Mankato Public Safety gives advice for Black Friday shopping
Marissa Fuentes was hospitalized in April with a nearly fatal COVID-19 infection while seven...
Mom hospitalized with COVID for 7 months home for Thanksgiving
Typical conditions experienced during winter of La Nina.
La Nina to continue into the winter months

Latest News

The number of full-line Sears and Kmart stores have dwindled since the companies merged in 2005.
For Sears and Kmart, this could be the final holiday shopping season
FILE — The turkey trot was more than just a way to exercise before the festivities.
JP Fitness hosts first ever Mankato Turkey Trot
FILE — Xcel Energy has proposed a tentative agreement to close Colorado’s largest coal-fired...
Xcel files plan to close coal-fired power plant in Pueblo
John Deere's non-union workers will see increased wages.
John Deere raising wages for non-union workers