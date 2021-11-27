Christmas tree shortage hits local sellers

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - As soon as Thanksgiving is over, people are looking toward the next big holiday, Christmas.

Families usually make trips to get a real Christmas tree.

Others do the complete opposite, like the Jahnke family, who volunteers their time to the Grace Lutheran Church Christmas Tree Sales.

“Me and my husband decided to do this because we wanted a time where the kids couldn’t have their cell phones, and what better way than to give back. All of the proceeds go to our mission,” mother Wendy Jahnke said.

Every year, Grace Lutheran Church hosts a Christmas tree lot in the parking lot of Fairmont’s Fleet Farm to benefit their mission trips.

For the last four years, this family has put on Christmas songs and celebrated the beginning of their favorite time of the year.

“The moment that Thanksgiving is over. It’s Christmastime for our family, this just jumps us in,” father John Jahnke explained.

“The youngest siblings look forward to it more than we do,” daughter Bailey Jahnke stated.

Due to a Christmas tree shortage this year, this family has seen a slow decline in trees coming in.

In previous years they’ve had at least seven rows, but this year there are only four.

“I know that we have gotten less trees this year,” Jahnke explained.

The shortage isn’t stopping families from getting a treasured tree, especially the fan favorites like the long needles.

Which John Jahnke has down to a science.

“I’ll kind of hold them up and spin them around and show them how big it is. Help to decide to how big they want them,” Jahnke said.

Even though there aren’t as many trees to sell, that doesn’t dull the Jahnke’s holiday cheer.

