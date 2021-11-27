Massad Real Estate kicks off annual coat drive

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato businesses are helping families bundle up for falling temperatures.

“We want to make sure that every family has what they need to survive, and to us, being in the cold weather, that is one of the great needs that we want to make sure to fulfill,” said George Massad, owner and broker of Massad Real Estate.

The Massad Real Estate Coat Drive collects new and gently used winter gear for people in need.

“That’s jackets, coats, scarves, mittens, hats, anything of that sort,” Massad listed.

The third annual event kicked off Saturday in partnership with JP Fitness and Graif Clothing, which is this year’s drop-off site.

Massad added, “Last year, we collected 350 coats, and it all went to great use. This year, the need is even greater, so we’re looking to surpass that goal.”

Donations will be given to Greater Mankato Area United Way which will distribute them to several local partners.

“A lot of the youth programs and especially a lot of the families in our community,” Massad explained.

Recipients will include Connections Ministry, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial and the Salvation Army as well as St. Peter, Waseca and Mankato Area Public Schools.

Items can be dropped off daily from noon to two.

“Feel free to stop on by, and we’d be more than happy to take your donations, and know that it will go to great use and it is very much appreciated,” Massad stated.

The drive will end Friday, Dec. 3.

