Mavericks off to hot 5-0 start to season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State men’s basketball team picked up a 97-66 win over the Bethany Lutheran Vikings inside of Bresnan Arena, Friday night.

The Mavericks improve to 5-0 with the victory. MSU junior forward Devonte Thedford led the floor with 18 points.

The loss won’t count towards BLC’s record as the Vikings counted the matchup as an exhibition.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.