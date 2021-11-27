Your Photos
Mavericks off to hot 5-0 start to season

By Mary Rominger
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State men’s basketball team picked up a 97-66 win over the Bethany Lutheran Vikings inside of Bresnan Arena, Friday night.

The Mavericks improve to 5-0 with the victory. MSU junior forward Devonte Thedford led the floor with 18 points.

The loss won’t count towards BLC’s record as the Vikings counted the matchup as an exhibition.

