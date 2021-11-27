Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Small Business Saturday gives boost to downtown Mankato

Holiday items at Becky's Floral in downtown Mankato, Minn.
Holiday items at Becky's Floral in downtown Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Downtown Mankato got a retail boost thanks to Small Business Saturday.

Becky’s Floral saw many shoppers stocking up for the holidays.

The family-owned business is one of several shops offering custom gifts.

Mrs. Claus joined Becky’s Floral for the special weekend.

She encouraged people to consider buying local this season.

“Every store is happy to see anybody come in. I think it’s just a great place to shop, all the small shops, instead of going to all the big malls,” Mrs. Claus stated.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in Brooklyn Park leaves one person dead while the alleged shooter has been arrested.
Shooting in Minneapolis suburb leaves one person dead
Ambulance
Two killed in Thursday crash near Brainerd
FILE — Police have arrested a 13-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting a 5-year-old boy in...
Boy arrested for allegedly shooting 5-year-old
FILE — As shoppers get ready for Black Friday, Mankato Public Safety wants the public to be as...
Mankato Public Safety gives advice for Black Friday shopping
Black Friday shoppers checking out at Fleet Farm in Mankato, Minn.
Black Friday crowds return to Mankato businesses

Latest News

Jahnke family is making the most of the tree shortage and giving back during the holidays
Christmas tree shortage hits local sellers
Christmas tree shortage hits local sellers
Black Friday shoppers checking out at Fleet Farm in Mankato, Minn.
Black Friday crowds return to Mankato businesses
Black Friday crowds return to Mankato businesses