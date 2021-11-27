Small Business Saturday gives boost to downtown Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Downtown Mankato got a retail boost thanks to Small Business Saturday.

Becky’s Floral saw many shoppers stocking up for the holidays.

The family-owned business is one of several shops offering custom gifts.

Mrs. Claus joined Becky’s Floral for the special weekend.

She encouraged people to consider buying local this season.

“Every store is happy to see anybody come in. I think it’s just a great place to shop, all the small shops, instead of going to all the big malls,” Mrs. Claus stated.

